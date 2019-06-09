Low-pressure area forms in Arabian sea, cyclone likely, says IMD

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area due to the influence of cyclonic circulation in this region, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday here.

"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep area and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea, a low-pressure area has formed over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area," said the IMD in a statement.

It also predicted that the pressure is expected to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm subsequently.

"Associated cyclonic circulation has extended up to midtropospheric levels and it is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next 48 hours over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea," it added.

It also said that the conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon in the remaining parts of South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu and the central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours. (ANI)

