Low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu, South Karnataka & north Kerala weakens

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], December 11 (ANI): The low-pressure area (remnant of the cyclonic storm "Mandous" pronounced as "Man-Dous") over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Interior Karnataka and north Kerala has weakened, said India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

However, the associated upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over the same region and extends upto the middle tropospheric level. It is likely to emerge into the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea off north Kerala and Karnataka coasts by December 12, added the IMD.



Under its influence, a low-pressure area will likely form over the same region around December 13, 2022. It would move west-northwestwards away from the Indian coast gradually after that, as per the IMD.

Under its influence, squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast & adjoining east central Arabian Sea, along and off Kerala and Karnataka coasts during December 11-12 and over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during December 13-15.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, along and off Kerala & Karnataka coasts during 11-12 December and southeast & adjoining east-central Arabian Sea during December 13-15, 2022. (ANI)