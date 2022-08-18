Low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal likely to turn into depression

Amaravati [Andhra Pradesh], August 18 (ANI): A low pressure area was formed over the northeast and adjoining areas of east-central Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts in the morning and is likely to concentrate into a depression by tomorrow morning, IMD said on Friday.

It said the low-pressure area would turn into a depression over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts.



India Meteorological Department office in Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh also said that the low pressure area with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level persists.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards and become well marked Low Pressure Area during next six hours. Continuing to move northwestwards, it is likely to concentrate into a Depression by tomorrow morning, August 19 over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, North Odisha, Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh," the release said.

It said the north-south trough from South Interior Karnataka to Comorin area now runs from Rayalaseema to Comorin area across interior Tamil Nadu and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level. (ANI)

