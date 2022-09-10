Low-pressure area over west central, adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal in Andhra

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Amaravati region of Andhra Pradesh is to be affected by a low-Pressure Area over West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, as per reports from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A well marked low-Pressure area over west-central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts was observed on September 10 at 0830 hours IST. A low-pressure area was formed over the bengal">west-central Bay of Bengal on September 8 as well.

According to the weather forecasting agency, it is likely to concentrate into a northwest">depression over the Northwest and adjoining bengal">west-central Bay of Bengal and South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 24 hours.

The IMD on September 9 said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

The prediction of weather change for the upcoming five days will witness heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places on Day 1 (September 9) in NCAP and Yanam.

According to the weather forecasting agency, September 10 will witness heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places in NCAP & Yanam. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in SCAP.

They further added that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP.

Director Meteorological center, Amaravati also added that places in NCAP and Yanam are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on September 11.

As per the reports from IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Gangetic West Bengal and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh on September 12.

Meanwhile, the IMD Mumbai has notified that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light-to-moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, & Osmanabad, during the next 3-4 hours. (ANI)