Representative image
Representative image

Low pressure over east central Arabian Sea is likely to extend with cyclonic circulation

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday stated in its bulletin that a low-pressure area lies over the east-central Arabian Sea with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

It is very likely to become a well-marked low during the next 36 hours. It is also likely to intensify further into a depression during the subsequent 24-hours.

According to the weather forecast agency, it is likely to move initially towards north-eastwards over the east-central Arabian Sea till 24 October and then recurve west-north-westwards towards the Oman-Yemen coast with gradual intensification.

IMD further stated, another low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts around October 23.

A cyclonic circulation also lies over the Cape Comorin area and its neighborhood extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:59 IST

Will dismantle terror camps inside POK if Pakistan doesn't mend...

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said India will dismantle terrorist infrastructures inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) if the terrorism emanating from the neighbouring country's soil is not dealt with.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:56 IST

BS Hooda mocks Khattar for riding a bicycle, dubs act as 'Jumla'

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that Khattar's stunt of riding a bicycle on the polling day was a mere 'jumla'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:51 IST

Smriti Irani votes in Mumbai, poses with nonagenarian to urge voters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday cast her vote here and urged everyone to exercise their right to vote.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:41 IST

Andhra: 3 killed in road accident in Kadapa district

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Three people were killed after a car rammed into a container truck in the Reddy Palle cheruvu village in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:27 IST

BJP will have record-breaking victories in Maharashtra, Haryana: Gadkari

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday exuded confidence that BJP will retain power in Maharashtra and Haryana and said the party will have record-breaking victories in both the states.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:26 IST

Our alliance will get 230-240 seats: Ramdas Athawale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Monday expressed confidence over the BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI alliance and said that they will win around 230-240 seats in the state elections. There are 289 seats in the Maharashtra assemb

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:25 IST

SC to hear plea seeking appointment of Justice Kureshi to Tripura HC

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on October 25 a plea filed by Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association seeking the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:22 IST

Request everyone to come out and vote in large numbers: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday cast his vote here and appealed to the people to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:17 IST

17.50% voter turnout recorded till 11 pm in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A voter turnout of 17.50 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Monday in Maharashtra assembly elections, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:16 IST

IMD: Orange alert in various districts of Kerala for two days

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for two days in various districts of Kerala.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:06 IST

Court begins cross-examination of victim in Tarun Tejpal sexual...

Mapusa (Goa) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): An Additional District and Sessions court at Mapusa here on Monday commenced the in-camera cross-examination of the victim in a sexual assault case against Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:05 IST

Maharashtra polls: Officers using barcodes to verify voters'...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): In a first, the Election Commission is using barcodes to verify voters' details at a polling station in Pune's Kasba Peth constituency in the Maharashtra assembly elections on Monday.

Read More
iocl