Low pressure over east central Arabian Sea is likely to extend with cyclonic circulation

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday stated in its bulletin that a low-pressure area lies over the east-central Arabian Sea with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.



It is very likely to become a well-marked low during the next 36 hours. It is also likely to intensify further into a depression during the subsequent 24-hours.



According to the weather forecast agency, it is likely to move initially towards north-eastwards over the east-central Arabian Sea till 24 October and then recurve west-north-westwards towards the Oman-Yemen coast with gradual intensification.



IMD further stated, another low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts around October 23.



A cyclonic circulation also lies over the Cape Comorin area and its neighborhood extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. (ANI)

