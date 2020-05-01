LPG non-subsidised cylinder price slashed: Rs. 581.50 in Delhi now

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): In a big relief to consumers the price of a non-subsidised LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 162.50 in Delhi today amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

As per the new rates, which will be applicable from May 1, a non-subsidised LPG cylinder will cost Rs 581.50 in Delhi after a reduction of Rs 162.50 per unit.

In Mumbai, the per unit LPG cylinder cost is Rs 579.00, which is Rs 135.50 less than its price in April.

Prices have been reduced by Rs 190 in Kolkata and Rs 192 in Chennai.

The new prices are Rs 584.50 for Kolkata and Rs 569.50 for Chennai. (ANI)

