LPG price hiked by Rs 19 per cylinder

New Delhi [India], Jan 01 (ANI): The price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been hiked by Rs 19 per cylinder.

With effect from January 1, 2020, the non-subsidised LPG rates have been revised to Rs 714 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 684.50 in Mumbai.

It may be noted that state-run fuel retailers change the rates of LPG cylinder every month based on international benchmark rates. (ANI)

