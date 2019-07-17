Representative Image
Representative Image

LS adjourned after marathon discussion on demands for grants related to agriculture, rural ministries

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 02:03 IST

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday midnight after marathon discussion on demands for grants of Ministries of Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, in which members raised their concerns related to agriculture.
When the Lok Sabha witnessed thin attendance during the evening hours on Tuesday during the discussion, Speaker Om Birla appealed to the members to be present in the House for maximum time and said they will benefit from speeches of fellow members.
The House will now meet on Wednesday at 11 am.
Taking part in the debate, the members said that about 80 crore people were linked to agriculture and expressed concern over farmer suicides.
The House had sat late on Monday to discuss the demands for grants of Road, Transport and Highways ministry. It had worked till midnight last week also during discussions on demands for grants for railways.
Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu was among those who praised the Speaker Om Birla for his effort to give the opportunity to all members by sitting in House for long hours. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 02:00 IST

Malad wall collapse: Death toll mounts to 30 after 23-year-old...

Malad (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): The death toll on Malad wall collapse incident that took place on July 2, has now mounted to 30 after a 23-year-old man succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 01:07 IST

LS members raise farmers' problems, ways to increase farm income

New Delhi, July 16 (ANI): Members in Lok Sabha on Tuesday raised problems related to agriculture including delay in procurement of produce, rise in the cost of inputs, late payment of crop insurance and adversities of weather and sought steps to increase the income of farmers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 00:58 IST

LS Speaker unhappy over thin attendance, urges MPs to benefit...

New Delhi, July 17 (ANI): Apparently unhappy with Lok Sabha witnessing thin attendance during the evening hours on Tuesday during the debate on demands for grants of Ministries of Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Speaker Om Birla appealed to the members to be present in the House f

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 00:21 IST

Ranchi court directs girl to distribute copies of Quran as bail...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 17 (ANI): In a strange decision, a local court here on Tuesday directed a student to distribute five copies of Quran to different Muslim institutions as a condition for bail for allegedly posting communal comments on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:52 IST

WB: Clash breaks out between BJYM members and police in Howrah

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): A clash broke out on Tuesday between devotees including members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and police at Dobson Road in Howrah.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:46 IST

Maharashtra raises financial aid to bravehearts by four-fold

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections, Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday decided to increase financial assistance four-fold to families of bravehearts and disabled soldiers hailing from the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:40 IST

Yeddyurappa plays cricket with BJP legislators at Bengaluru resort

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): As political crisis looms large over Karnataka, BJP state president B. S. Yeddyurappa was seen engrossed in a game of cricket with BJP MLAs at Ramada resort here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:39 IST

Defence Minister reviews operationalisation of JV to make AK 203 rifles

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed operationalisation of newly dedicated joint venture Indo Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh for production of AK 203 assault rifles.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:37 IST

Haryana cabinet approves setting up of Sports University at Rai

Sonepat (Haryana)[India], July 16 (ANI): The Haryana cabinet has approved the setting up of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:36 IST

Cattle dying natural death: BJP MLA on death of cows in UP

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): In the backdrop of public hue and cry over the deaths of cows at a cow-shelter in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, BJP MLA Ajay Singh on Tuesday said most of the deaths are from natural causes, adding that there is no laxity on the part of government to provide she

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:31 IST

Hyderabad: Harassed by husband, woman gives poison to kids, kills self

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): A woman killed her child and later committed suicide in Chilkalguda allegedly over years of torture by her husband.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:29 IST

IMD issues red alert in Idukki, Malappuram districts for July 18

Idukki (Kerala) [India], July 16 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala in the coming days.

Read More
iocl