LS adjourned after marathon discussion on demands for grants related to agriculture, rural ministries

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday midnight after marathon discussion on demands for grants of Ministries of Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, in which members raised their concerns related to agriculture.

When the Lok Sabha witnessed thin attendance during the evening hours on Tuesday during the discussion, Speaker Om Birla appealed to the members to be present in the House for maximum time and said they will benefit from speeches of fellow members.

The House will now meet on Wednesday at 11 am.

Taking part in the debate, the members said that about 80 crore people were linked to agriculture and expressed concern over farmer suicides.

The House had sat late on Monday to discuss the demands for grants of Road, Transport and Highways ministry. It had worked till midnight last week also during discussions on demands for grants for railways.

Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu was among those who praised the Speaker Om Birla for his effort to give the opportunity to all members by sitting in House for long hours. (ANI)

