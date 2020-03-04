LS adjourned till 12 noon after ruckus by Opposition

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Lok Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday till 12 noon following ruckus by Opposition leaders demanding discussion on the issue of Delhi violence.

"We are ready for discussion in Lok Sabha on 11th March and in Rajya Sabha on 12th March," said Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi over ruckus by the Opposition leaders in Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha has been also adjourned till 11 am tomorrow following uproar by Opposition MPs over Delhi violence.

Meanwhile, a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister is underway.

The meeting comes a day after the Lok Sabha witnessed unruly scenes for the second successive day over Opposition pressed for an immediate discussion on recent Delhi violence, which claimed over 45 lives and left around 200 injured.

Replying to the Opposition's demand, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had said the government is ready for discussion on Delhi violence after Holi on March 11. (ANI)

