LS faces four adjournments, Anurag Thakur says pained if anyone hurt by his remarks

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) Finance Anurag Thakur, whose remarks in Lok Sabha on Friday led to four adjournments amid demand for an apology from the Opposition, said he had no intent to hurt the sentiments of members.

"I had no intent to hurt the sentiments of anybody. If anyone has been hurt (by my remarks) then I also pained," Thakur said after the House met at 6 pm following four adjournments.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he met Speaker Om Birla after the House was adjourned and he was very hurt over remarks of some members.

"After the House was adjourned I met you in (Om Birla) the chambers. I realised how to hurt you are. Anurag Thakur is a youth leader and a good speaker. He (Anurag Thakur) told me that if anyone is hurt with my statement then I think it also hurt me."

The Speaker said that parliamentarians should avoid levelling allegations without facts.



Lok Sabha faced adjournments following opposition protest over remarks of Thakur, who alleged that there was a link between Nehru-Gandhi family with PM National Relief Fund and objected to the manner in which the fund had been created.

Several opposition parties, including the Congress and Trinamool Congress, demanded an apology from Thakur.

The Speaker urged members to allow the House to function normally but the din continued and he adjourned it for about half-an-hour.

When the House reassembled, opposition members continued their protest and raised slogans in support of their demand for an apology from Thakur.

Rama Devi, who was in the chair, adjourned it till 5 pm. The House was later adjourned till 5.30 pm and 6 pm. (ANI)

