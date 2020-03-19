LS passes bill for conglomerating three Ayurveda institutes at Gujarat Ayurved University campus

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill for conglomerating three Ayurveda institutes at Gujarat Ayurved University campus Jamnagar and to declare the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar as an institution of national importance.
Replying to the debate on the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, Ayush Minister Shripad Naik said there had been no discrimination with any state and more projects will be undertaken depending on availability of funds.
He said research at various institutes in Ayurveda was being published in peer journals and the institute at Jamnagar with its enhanced status will help boost research.
The minister said Ayurveda was contributing to the success of the National Health Mission.
The bill provides for conglomerating the cluster of Ayurveda institutes at Gujarat Ayurved University campus Jamnagar - Institute for Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Shri Gulabkunwerba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and Institute of Ayurveda Pharmaceutical Sciences including Pharmacy Unit.
It provides for subsuming the Maharshi Patanjali Institute for Yoga and Naturopathy Education and Research into the Department of Swasthvritta of the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda.
Participating in the debate, members laid thrust on credible documentation of research.
Congress member Shashi Tharoor said Ayurveda products were used in 77 per cent of Indian homes and its exports were growing.
He said Ayurveda has a lot to offer to the world and it lays thrust on human wellness rather than only on the treatment of symptoms.
Referring to the rich tradition of Ayurveda in Kerala, he said the government should set up a national institute of medicinal plants for cutting edge research in the area.
The member said there should not be "selective conferment of national importance" and what has been done for Gujarat should be done for Kerala.
Tharoor also said there was no clarity on what constitutes an institute of national importance.
The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that elevation of the institute to the status of Institution of National Importance will provide it with the autonomy to upgrade the standard of Ayurveda education, frame various courses in Ayurveda as per national and international demand and adopt advanced evaluation methodology. (ANI)
