LS passes bill to amend National Capital Territory of Delhi Act

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Lok Sabha has passed a bill which entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 after a reply to the debate by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

The bill seeks to amend National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991,

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill states that the bill seeks to clarify the expression "Government", which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions.

It says that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 was enacted to supplement the provisions of the Constitution relating to the Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Section 44 of the Act deals with the conduct of business and "there is no structural mechanism provided in the Act for effective time-bound implementation of the section". "Further, there is no clarity as to what proposal or matters are required to be submitted to Lieutenant Governor," it said. (ANI)