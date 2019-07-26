LS passes bill to amend the Companies Act 2013

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI) The Lok Sabha on Friday passed a bill to amend the Companies Act 2013 with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that nearly four lakh inactive companies have been de-registered by the government.

The Companies (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed by a voice vote after a reply by Sitharaman. The bill seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated earlier this year.

"Nearly four lakh inactive companies have been de-registered by us," she said, adding they were totally inactive for several years, probably for more than five years.

Earlier while moving the bill, Sitharaman said it was a very important bill for ease of doing business.

The bill seeks to ensure better compliance levels and to re-categorise some of the compoundable offences as civil defaults.

The minister added that there is no rule which prevents companies from using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds locally.

(ANI)

