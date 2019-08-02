Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal speaking on the Bill in Lok Sabha on Friday. (Photo/LSTV)
Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal speaking on the Bill in Lok Sabha on Friday. (Photo/LSTV)

LS passes Bill to remove Congress President as Jallianwala Bagh Memorial trustee

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:30 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Friday passed a Bill which seeks to do away with the automatic nomination of Congress Cresident as trustee of the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial trust as the party staged a walkout in protest.
The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was moved by Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, who said there should not be politicisation of institutions but their nationalisation.
While Congress member Gurjeet Singh Aujla accused the BJP and organisations linked to it of not having had a role in the freedom struggle, Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal hit back at the Congress and raked up the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Opposing the Bill, Ahuja asked what was the "compulsion" of the government in wanting to remove the Congress President as a trustee and alleged that the BJP wants to promote members of its ideology. "Why are we wasting useful parliament time in rewriting history? Let's proceed," he said.
Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy opposed the Bill and said the trust to manage the Jallianwala National Memorial was set up by Mahatma Gandhi.
Roy said the Congress was not the same as it was in the pre-Independence era but it is the successor organization. He accused the BJP-led government of "trying to promote Sangh Parivar style of history" saying it was against national ethos.
The Bill amends the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Act, 1951 which was passed to erect a National Memorial in memory of those killed and wounded in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of over 1,000 people on April 12, 1919. In addition, the Bill also creates a trust to manage the memorial.
Under the provisions of the Act, the trustees of the Memorial include the Prime Minister as Chairperson, the Congress president, the Minister-in-charge of Culture, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, the Governor and Chief Minister of Punjab, and three eminent persons nominated by the Centre as its members.
It further clarifies that when there is no Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha then the leader of the single largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha will be the trustee.
The Centre's move comes in the centenary commemoration of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre which is being observed by the Centre.
The Bill also allows the central government to terminate the term of a nominated trustee before the expiry of the period of his term.
The Modi government had attempted to get the Bill passed from Parliament at the near end of its first tenure, passing it in Lok Sabha in February 2019. However, the Rajya Sabha did not pass the Bill amid strong opposition from the Congress party and it, therefore, lapsed with the 16th Lok Sabha. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:59 IST

Delhi Assembly Monsoon session from Aug 22-26, budget allocation...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held from August 22 to 26, sources said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:49 IST

KCR controls BJP in Telangana: Congress

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Telangana Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar Goud on Friday claimed that state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was largely controlled by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:48 IST

Bihar govt rubbishes reports on granting plots for MLA housing

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 02 (ANI): Bihar government on Friday termed as "baseless" reports that the it has decided to allot plots here for construction of houses for MLAs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:39 IST

AgustaWestland: Delhi court reserves order on anticipatory bail...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A special court here on Friday reserved its order on anticipatory bail plea of businessman Ratul Puri in connection with the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:27 IST

Parliament takes up discussion on dam safety bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Friday took up discussion on Dam Safety Bill, 2019 which seeks to provide uniform safety procedures for specified dams in the country with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stating that the Centre had no intention to take rights or powers

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:24 IST

J-K govt advises Amarnath pilgrims, tourists to curtail stay in Valley

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday advised Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley "immediately", shortly after the Indian Army said Pakistani terrorists are planning to disrupt the pilgrimage.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:24 IST

Flood situation grim in Darbhanga, locals disappointed with govt

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], August 2 (ANI): The flood situation in Bihar remains unchanged and life has come to standstill in Darbhanga due to incessant rain and floods. Most of the houses are submerged.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:17 IST

Jaishankar to visit Beijing this month to prepare for Modi-Xi talks

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will visit Beijing this month to prepare grounds for the second round of informal talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in India later this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:10 IST

To declare individuals as terrorists Parliament passes anti- terror Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Parliament on Friday approved the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 that empowers the central government to designate individuals as terrorists if the person commits or participates in acts of terrorism with the Rajya Sabha passing it after a divisio

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:07 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa for next two days

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Goa and south Goa district of the state for the next two days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:06 IST

Unnao rape case: CBI reaches accident site in Raebareli, probe underway

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrived at the site where the Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer and two aunts met with an accident last month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:54 IST

Unnao rape survivor accident: Court gives 1-day transit remand...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A Lucknow court on Friday gave one-day transit remand of the truck driver and cleaner involved in the July 28 Raebareli accident in which the Unnao rape case survivor and her lawyer were critically injured, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Read More
iocl