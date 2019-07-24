LS passes Bill to tackle illicit deposit schemes

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a Bill that will help tackle the menace of illicit deposit schemes in the country.

The banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 will replace an ordinance promulgated by the government in February this year.

The Bill was passed with a voice vote after a reply by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur. (ANI)

