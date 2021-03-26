LS passes Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to strengthen child protection at the district level by empowering district magistrates to effectively coordinate and monitor the functions of various agencies responsible for the implementation of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill 2021 was passed after a reply by omen and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

She said the bill establishes linkages between various authorities and agencies in child protection.



The minister said very few states in the country have an active District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and strengthening the district administration is necessary to save the children from abuse.

The bill seeks to strengthen child protection at the district level. It empowers district magistrate including additional district magistrate to authorise orders of adoption, in order to address issues of delay in adoption.

It also seeks to strengthen the Child Welfare Committee by incorporating provisions relating to educational qualifications for the members and stipulating eligibility conditions for selection of the committee.

The Bill seeks to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. (ANI)

