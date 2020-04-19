LS Secretariat to resume partial operations from April 20

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Lok Sabha Secretariat will resume partial operations from Monday with a staff strength of approximately 25 per cent.

"The rest of the staff will work from home," sources informed on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country on March 24. This lockdown was earlier scheduled to end on April 14 and has been extended till May 3.

A total of 16,116 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 519 deaths. 2,302 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered. Out of the total deaths, 39 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

