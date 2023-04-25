LS Secretary General inaugurates Chintan Shivir, says initiative will promote out-of-box-thinking among employees

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on Monday inaugurated 'Chintan Shivir', conceptualized to deliberate various aspects of the working of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, in Parliament House.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said the idea behind the Chintan Shivir was to provide a platform for setting goals, fostering creativity and encouraging innovative thinking among the officials of the Secretariat to augment their professional expertise.



Noting that the purpose of the exercise was to reflect on administrative issues to keep the soul and mind of Lok Sabha Secretariat officials fresh and to remain connected to the aspirations of people, Singh hoped that such meetings would not only raise the efficiency of the officials of the Secretariat through positive brain-storming but also ensure transparency and objectivity in the working of the Secretariat.

He said the resultant momentum created by such an exercise would have an overwhelming positive impact on the functioning of the Parliament which would eventually benefit the people of India.

Drawing on his past experience of having organised and attended such meetings in the past as a government official, Singh mentioned that this first-of-a-kind initiative in Lok Sabha would be the first in a series which were being planned on similar lines every quarter.



He said such management exercises promote out-of-the-box thinking and foster team spirit as groups have been drawn from diverse services and each participant could gain from the exchange of ideas and knowledge.

Singh felt that the dynamism of the younger employees and the maturity and experience of the senior officials would create a healthy environment for the proficient functioning of the Organization.

He also encouraged the junior employees to utilize this opportunity to bring forth their ideas for strengthening the organization and urged the senior officials to ensure their active participation.

Singh said the participants had been divided into smaller groups to have a discussion on carefully curated topics to develop future strategies and evolve a roadmap for realizing and fulfilling the vision and mission of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The discussions would encompass topics such as event organization and protocol, budgeting and financial prudence, work efficiency through inter-branch synchronization, parliamentary outreach to common citizens and capacity building, a release said.

Singh informed the participants that Speaker Om Birla would be present at the conclusion of the Chintan Shivir where a presentation on the outcome of the deliberations would be presented before him.

The initiative would see the participation of over 250 employees of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. (ANI)

