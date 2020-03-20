LS Speaker calls for efforts by all citizens to prevent coronavirus spread

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday inspected preparations in Parliament House complex to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said that comprehensive measures have been taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Parliament House estate.

The Speaker said that all officials and non-officials, including members of the media and visitors to the Parliament House, have been sensitised to maintain proper hygiene and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the disease.

He said that awareness and restraint were key to prevention of the disease and hoped that the country would fight COVID-19 with the collective efforts of all citizens.

Later, in a follow-up meeting held in his chamber, Birla directed officials of NDMC and allied agencies working in Parliament complex to ensure sanitation.

According to an official release, he said that cleanliness and sanitation need to be given the highest priority and all equipment related to cleanliness should be well maintained.

The Speaker underlined that extensive efforts should be made over the next two days to clean and disinfect the entire Parliament House estate.

Earlier, while presiding over the proceedings of Lok Sabha today, Birla had noted that Parliament stood with the nation in the fight against COVID-19.

He endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestions in his address to the nation on Thursday. Modi had called for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday.

Birla also said that the nation stands united in the moment of crisis and there is no place for fear or panic.

He also said that there is a need to remain careful at all times.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Speaker had called for collective will and combined efforts to deal with the problem.



"It is imperative to exercise restraint and ensure personal hygiene to safeguard oneself from COVID-19. As coronavirus has become a pandemic, the collective will and combined efforts of all of us, irrespective of political affiliations, will ensure good health and well-being of the people," he said.

Birla had held a high-level meeting with senior officials of the government on March 17 to review the preparations to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)