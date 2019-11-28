LS Speaker congratulates ISRO for successful launch of PSLV-C47

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team for the successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite and over a dozen nanosatellites.

"I congratulate ISRO on the successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite and over a dozen nanosatellites of USA. The advanced Cartosat-3 will augment our high-resolution imaging capability," Birla said in Lok Sabha.

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, in its forty-ninth flight (PSLV-C47), successfully launched Cartosat-3 along with 13 Nanosatellites of USA from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota by ISRO.

About 5,000 visitors witnessed the launch live from the viewer's gallery in Sriharikota.

PSLV-C47 lifted-off at 9:28 am from the Second LaunchPad. After 17 minutes and 38 seconds, Cartosat-3 was successfully injected into a sun-synchronous orbit of 509 km. Subsequently, the 13 nanosatellites were injected into their intended orbits.

After separation, solar arrays of Cartosat-3 deployed automatically and the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite. In the coming days, the satellite will be brought to its final operational configuration.

"Cartosat-3 is the most complex and advanced earth observation satellite built by ISRO," said ISRO chief K Sivan in a press release. He further added that it was a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability.

The mission life of the Cartosat-3 is five years. Cartosat-3 will address the increased user demands for large scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover, etc.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan congratulated and complimented the launch vehicle and satellite teams involved in the mission. He also acknowledged the support from the Indian Industry.

PSLV-C47 was the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with six solid strap-on motors). This was the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota and ninth satellite of the Cartosat series. (ANI)

