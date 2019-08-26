LS Speaker congratulates PM Modi for being decorated with UAE's highest civilian honour

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:45 IST

J-K: 40 PoK residents cross border through Cross-LoC bus service

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Days after the cross-LoC bus services was halted, the facility was resumed on Monday with as many as 40 residents of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) crossing to the other side through Chakan da Bagh Zero point.