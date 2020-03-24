LS speaker contributes month's salary to PM Relief Fund to fight coronavirus

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said he is contributing one month's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund set up to fight the impact of coronavirus.

"Contributing one month's salary to the PM Relief Fund setup to fight COVID-19. We're all in this together," the speaker said in a tweet.

The Speaker had on Monday said that social distancing was the way to deal with the threat posed by coronavirus and urged Lok Sabha MPs to lead by example in following directions of authorities as they go to their constituencies.

Parliament was adjourned sine die on Monday nearly two weeks before the scheduled end of budget session.

The government on Tuesday announced several relief measures in view of COVID-19 outbreak, specially on statutory and regulatory compliance matters related to several sectors. (ANI)

