LS Speaker greets people on eve of New Year 2020

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday greeted people on the eve of New Year 2020.

In his message, Birla said that the New Year brings with it the promise of new beginnings.

"It is the time to renew our promise to work towards the betterment of the nation and to pursue our goals with greater vigour and fervour. Our youth is at the forefront of national reconstruction and development. They are destined to fulfill the dreams of a strong, prosperous and resurgent New India," he said.

The Speaker urged people to take a pledge to work for the well-being of those who were less privileged and need attention and care.

"I wish for the good health, peace and prosperity of everyone," he said. (ANI)