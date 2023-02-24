LS Speaker Om Birla expresses concern about cyberbullying, drug abuse

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], February 24 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged for collective efforts to tackle the problem of cyberbullying and drug abuse. He expressed his concern during the inaugural ceremony of the Annual Zone III Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region on Thursday.

In his inaugural address, Birla said "Cyber Bullying" is extremely relevant in today's context, as a lot of people, especially teenagers and youth are getting affected by it. It is our endeavour to enact laws which aim to provide security and safety to all citizens."

He further said that Information technology should be used to improve efficiency in governance and improve the lives of people but at the same time, safeguards should be taken to protect institutions and people from its demerits.



Speaking on the subject of 'Drug abuse and its solutions', Lok Sabha Speaker said that drug abuse is affecting the young generation. This problem is not only present in the North East region, but in the entire country.

Referring to the detailed discussions held on this matter in the Parliament on 20 and 21 December 2022, Birla said that after a detailed and in-depth discussion on this topic, it emerged that members must conduct a comprehensive public awareness campaign across the country to educate the youth.

He urged all to work with a collective spirit to end the growing problem of drug abuse in the nation and work towards a drug-free India. Birla hoped that the conclusions that emerged from the Conference would lead to improved solutions. He also expressed hope that public representatives would create awareness among the people in this direction and will work to provide the right direction to the youth.

Birla said that Zone III of the CPA India region is a very important platform. This Zone regularly holds discussions and dialogues among the legislators of the North Eastern region on many subjects and issues, and through this process, a common solution emerges on many subjects. He emphasized that with the joint efforts of the legislatures of the North Eastern Region and people's representatives, there has been a huge change in the economic and social life of the region.

The two-day Annual Zone III conference of CPA India is held on the 23rd and 24th of February. The two-day Conference will deliberate on many issues, from making parliament and assembly more accessible to the public. Drug abuse and the way Cyber Bullying are the core issues, which will be discussed at this conference. (ANI)

