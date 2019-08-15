LS Speaker Om Birla hoists national flag on 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi [India], 15 August (ANI): On the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hoisted the national flag near the Mahatma Gandhi Statue at the Parliament House on Thursday.

Congratulating the people, Birla said that there is an atmosphere of joy and happiness across the country on this festive occasion. He urged the people to resolve to work collectively towards the building of a 'Naya Bharat' and to become partners in the development of the nation in a cooperative spirit.

He also remarked that people should develop a feeling of dedication and sacrifice in their lives towards the nation.

Earlier, the speaker was presented a guard of honour by a contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force. He also paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament House.

In his message to the people on the eve of Independence Day, Birla had said: "I extend my heartiest greetings to the people on the joyous occasion of Independence Day. This day reminds us of the supreme sacrifices made by our freedom fighters who had fought for the freedom of the country from the British rule and even laid down their lives to achieve this end."

He also saluted the valor of soldiers who guard the nation's borders against aggression and safeguard our freedom.

Further extending his wishes the speaker said: "May this day bring about even more progress, prosperity, and equanimity among all citizens."

"Let us also resolve that we will all work together to safeguard the freedom, unity, and integrity of our country from all threats and collectively strive to achieve the task of nation-building so that the country rises to new heights of development in all fields," he added. (ANI)

