Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag at their residence in New Delhi on Monday morning. Photo/ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag at their residence in New Delhi on Monday morning. Photo/ANI

LS Speaker Om Birla meets Ram Vilas Paswan, condoles his brother's death

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:35 IST

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence here on Monday and expressed condolences at the demise of his younger brother Ram Chandra Paswan.
The Lok Janshakti Party MP passed away at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital at around 1:24 pm here on Sunday. Ram Chandra, 57, was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack on Thursday.
Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Paswan had said that Ram Chandra was more like a son to him. "He was like my son. Even though he was my dear younger brother, I never regarded him as one," an emotional Ram Vilas had said.
Ram Chandra' body will be flown to Patna where the cremation ceremony will take place this evening.
Several senior leaders cutting across the party lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, have expressed grief over the sudden demise of the LJP leader.
"Shri Ram Chandra Paswan Ji worked tirelessly for the poor and downtrodden. At every forum, he spoke unequivocally for the rights of farmers and youngsters. His social service efforts were noteworthy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted on Sunday.
Mourning Ram Chandra's death, Nitish Kumar announced that the last rites would be performed with the state honours.
"Ramchandra Paswan was a good leader and well known social reformer. He was simple, sociable and very popular in his constituency. His demise is an irreplaceable loss for both society and politics. His last rites will be performed with the state honours," Kumar said in the statement. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:31 IST

Whatever I said was in 'fit of anger', as Guv I should have...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): A day after he said that terrorists should gun down those who have looted the country and their state, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that as a Governor he should have avoided the comment while adding that whatever he s

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:50 IST

Karnataka: Security beefed up around Vidhana Soudha ahead of trust vote

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Ahead of the floor test of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, security has been beefed up around Vidhana Soudha.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:53 IST

Man beaten up for smuggling cattle in MP's Katni

Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): A man was beaten up by a group of people for smuggling cattle in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:47 IST

Beat forest officials if needed: BJP MP to tribals

Adilabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): BJP MP from Adilabad, Soyam Bapu Rao has asked tribals to stop forest officials from planting saplings on their lands, uproot the plants and if needed beat the forest officials.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:06 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Kidwai Bhawan; no casualties reported

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Fire broke out on the fourth floor of Kidwai Bhawan at Janpath road here on early Monday morning. However, no casualties were reported.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:05 IST

14-month-old dies after slab collapses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): A 14-month old girl died and her mother got severely injured after a slab collapsed in Sitaphalmandi here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 07:13 IST

Natural calamities claim 35 lives in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): As many as 35 people died in Uttar Pradesh due to natural calamities, claims the government data.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 06:57 IST

Muslim youth threatened to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Two Muslim youth alleged that they were forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" here on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 06:11 IST

Two held for raping minor girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl after kidnapping her, here on Saturday evening.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 06:11 IST

Bihar Flood: Ruckus erupts in community kitchen with locals...

Katihar (Bihar) [India], July 22 (ANI): No sooner Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left after taking stock of the situation at a community kitchen here in Kadwa area of Katihar, a ruckus broke out with locals alleging non-availability of food in the kitchen.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 04:45 IST

After missing two deadlines, Karnataka gears up for trust vote again

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): The ongoing high-voltage political drama in Karnataka is likely to culminate on Monday with Congress-JD (S) coalition government schedule to face the crucial floor test in the Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 04:44 IST

Aiming for the Moon, ISRO to launch Chandrayaan 2 today

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Chandrayaan-2, India's indigenous moon mission is set to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2.43 pm today. The 20-hour countdown for the launch of India's second lunar exploration mission after Chandra

Read More
iocl