LS Speaker OM Birla to attend IIT Roorkee's 175th Foundation Day on Nov 25

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend the 175th Foundation Day of the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee on November 25 this year.

Birla will be the chief guest of the event and Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises Rakesh Bharti Mittal will be the Guest of Honour. Other eminent personalities will also attend the event.

The Institute is expected to experience a massive gathering of students, alumni, faculty, and staff members on this grand occasion.

Om Birla is the 17th and current Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He serves as a Member of Parliament for the Kota-Bundi constituency in Rajasthan. Prior to parliament, he was elected thrice to the assembly of Rajasthan.

Vineet Pandey who will also be there at the event is the current Secretary (Posts) and Chairman of, the Postal Services Board. He is an Officer of the 1986 batch of the Indian Postal Service and shall declare the Commemorative Stamp brought by the Deptt post for 175 years of IITR establishment released.

Mittal is one of India's leading business groups and a passionate advocate for quality education actively engaged in enhancing school and higher education through multiple roles.

A commemorative Coin for Rs 175 and the Coffee table book on the 175th Foundation Day Celebration event will also be released during the event.

Another major highlight of the event will be Startup Expo in which around 50 start-ups will showcase their product and technology in domains including Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Electric Vehicles among others.

The celebration will conclude with a spectacular drone show of the Journey of IIT Roorkee from the sky which will be visible from every house in and around Roorkee city. (ANI)