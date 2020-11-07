LS Speaker reviews construction work of new Parliament building

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday conducted an on-site review of the ongoing construction work for the new Parliament building.

During the review, Birla directed agencies concerned to be vigilant about the heritage character of the present building and said that all existing statues and other facilities at the designated location of the new Parliament House building should be properly shifted to alternative places in the complex.

According to an official release, Birla said that cleanliness and proper upkeep in the Parliament House, including the ongoing cleaning of the building, should be accorded top priority.

The Speaker later inspected facilities at the medical centre in the Parliament House complex. He said that immediate efforts need to be made to arrange services of the best doctors and to ensure adequate space, state of the art machines, computers and transportation for the Centre.

He also said that the medical centre should evolve a mechanism to collect on-demand samples from residences of members and nodal officers should be deputed to coordinate with the members in a timely manner.

The Speaker also inspected other facilities in the Parliament House complex. He directed that renewed efforts be made for refurbishing sitting areas, common places and public utilities.

Birla asked the officers to carry out the work expeditiously and said that he would review the progress very soon. (ANI)