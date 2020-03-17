LS Speaker reviews measures to prevent corona spread, says need to be vigilant

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday chaired a meeting with officials of various agencies to review measures taken to tackle the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Parliament House estate and surrounding areas.

He said there was no cause for fear but there is a need to be vigilant at all times.

Officials of Health and Family Welfare Ministry, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and other agencies attended the meeting.

A Lok Sabha release said that the Speaker was informed during the meeting that various agencies involved have taken robust steps to ensure detection, prevention and containment of COVID 19.

He was informed that it is imperative for people to not panic and follow simple steps related to sanitation and cleanliness.

Officials said that adequate measures have been taken to ensure social distancing.

They said all non-essential visits to the Parliament House estate have been curtailed and thermal scanning has been initiated at all points of entry.

A list of dos and don'ts is being circulated to all members of Parliament in order to spread awareness.

The Speaker said that panic must be avoided at all costs. "There is no cause for fear, however, we must be vigilant at all times," he said.

The Speaker said that all necessary steps must be taken in the least possible time to prevent any untoward event.

The release said that measures have been taken to ensure complete cleanliness in and around Parliament House, including adequate arrangements of hand sanitisers, napkins and soaps.

Director General CPWD, Chairman NDMC, Director General Health Services, Secretary Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and senior official of Lok Sabha Secretariat attended the meeting. (ANI)