Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha
Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha

LS takes up discussion on Triple Talaq Bill; Prasad says it is for dignity of women

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:52 IST

New Delhi, July 25 (ANI): The Triple Talaq Bill was taken up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Thursday with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urging the House to pass it unanimously as it was a matter of "justice, respect and dignity of women" and not of politics and religion.
Prasad said that twenty Muslim countries had laws to regulate instant triple talaq and why should a secular country like India not have it.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, seeks to replace an ordinance brought earlier by the government.
Prasad said the Bill has safeguards that a complaint can be filed by a woman and her relatives, there was a scope of compromise and bail can be given by a magistrate after hearing the complainant woman.
He said 345 cases have been reported in the media since the Supreme Court held triple talaq unconstitutional.
Citing instances, he said instant triple talaq was being given on flimsy grounds.
"Should they (Muslim women) hang the Supreme Court verdict in their homes?" he asked.
Prasad urged the members to not look at the Bill from a political prism.
"It is a matter of justice and humanity. It is not of politics or religion but of justice, respect and dignity of women," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:47 IST

Hyderabad: TDP organises 'Chalo Secretariat' protest against...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Urging K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government not to demolish the Assembly and Secretariat buildings, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Thursday staged a 'Chalo Secretariat' protest here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:43 IST

Monkey menace on the rise in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Monkey menace in Shimla has reached a tipping point, with at least ten incidents of monkey bites reported daily in the capital city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:39 IST

Payal Tadvi suicide: Bombay HC orders bail plea hearing to be recorded

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered to video record further proceedings of the hearing on the bail applications of the three accused in the Payal Tadvi suicide case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:35 IST

Hyderabad: DRI intercepts five consignments of unaccompanied...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): The officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday intercepted five consignments of unaccompanied baggage of African nationals at Air Cargo complex of the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:33 IST

Bill to set up single water disputes panel introduced in LS

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A Bill that proposes to set up an Inter-State River Water Disputes Tribunal to resolve water disputes in a time-bound manner was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:31 IST

TDP MLAs walks out of Andhra Assembly

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs on Thursday walked out from Andhra Pradesh Assembly alleging that Speaker K Siva Prasad Rao did not give them a chance to speak on the issue pertaining to asset division between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:27 IST

Raids at NCP leader Hasan Mushrif's Pune residence

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids at the residence of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Hasan Mushrif's residence here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:26 IST

Shashi Tharoor appears before Delhi court in connection with...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday appeared before a Delhi court in connection with a defamation case filed against him over his "scorpion on Shivling" remark.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:16 IST

Amarinder proposes joint operations on inter-state borders to...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 25 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday expressed concern over the spread of narco-terrorism by Pakistan and proposed joint operations on the inter-state borders as part of a series of collaborative measures to tackle drug menace.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:13 IST

Bihar Floods: District Administration issues advisory amid heavy...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): District Administration of Muzaffarpur has issued an advisory asking people to stay inside their houses amid heavy rainfall prediction by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bihar on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:11 IST

CBI court frames charges against Naveen Jindal, others in coal...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A special CBI court on Thursday framed charges against industrialist Naveen Jindal and others, in connection with the coal block allocation case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:07 IST

Court adjourns hearing on complaint against Mamata Banerjee's nephew

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned till August 13 the hearing on a complaint filed against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for allegedly filing a false affidavit along with his nomination papers for the 2014 general ele

Read More
iocl