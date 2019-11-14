Lt Col Jyoti Sharma appointed as Army's first female JAG officer to be deployed on foreign mission

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Lieutenant Colonel Jyoti Sharma has been appointed as Indian Army's first female Judge Advocate General officer to be deployed on a foreign mission.

Indian Army officials told ANI that she will be appointed as the military legal expert with the Government of Seychelles.

Jyoti's main role would be to update the Government of Seychelles officials on the defence and military act.

In September, Wing Commander Anjali Singh joined Indian Embassy in Russia as India's first female military diplomat to be posted in any of the mission abroad. Singh joined her new assignment as Deputy Air Attache.

Prior to that, Wing Commander S Dhami became the first female officer in the country to become the Flight Commander of a flying unit.

Flight Commander is the second in command of the unit meaning that she is the number two in the unit after the Commanding Officer.

The Army is also preparing to induct women in Military Police Corps. Army in the month of April had kicked off the process of inducting women as jawans by starting their online registration for recruitment in the Corps Of Military Police.

Women will be inducted in a graded manner to eventually compromise 20 per cent of total Corps of Military Police.

Currently, women are allowed in select areas such as medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering wings of the Army.

As per government data, the Army has 3.80 per cent of its workforce as women, the Air Force has 13.09 per cent and the Navy six per cent.

The IAF clearly is ahead of its sister services when it comes to employing women. The IAF has also commissioned women officers to fly fighter jets. (ANI)

