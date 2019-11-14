Representative image
Representative image

Lt Col Jyoti Sharma appointed as Army's first female JAG officer to be deployed on foreign mission

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:05 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Lieutenant Colonel Jyoti Sharma has been appointed as Indian Army's first female Judge Advocate General officer to be deployed on a foreign mission.
Indian Army officials told ANI that she will be appointed as the military legal expert with the Government of Seychelles.
Jyoti's main role would be to update the Government of Seychelles officials on the defence and military act.
In September, Wing Commander Anjali Singh joined Indian Embassy in Russia as India's first female military diplomat to be posted in any of the mission abroad. Singh joined her new assignment as Deputy Air Attache.
Prior to that, Wing Commander S Dhami became the first female officer in the country to become the Flight Commander of a flying unit.
Flight Commander is the second in command of the unit meaning that she is the number two in the unit after the Commanding Officer.
The Army is also preparing to induct women in Military Police Corps. Army in the month of April had kicked off the process of inducting women as jawans by starting their online registration for recruitment in the Corps Of Military Police.
Women will be inducted in a graded manner to eventually compromise 20 per cent of total Corps of Military Police.
Currently, women are allowed in select areas such as medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering wings of the Army.
As per government data, the Army has 3.80 per cent of its workforce as women, the Air Force has 13.09 per cent and the Navy six per cent.
The IAF clearly is ahead of its sister services when it comes to employing women. The IAF has also commissioned women officers to fly fighter jets. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:08 IST

BJP-JJP lack concern for people, both fighting over portfolio...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said that even after 20 days of results, the BJP and JJP are not worried about the issues being faced by the people but are busy fighting over portfolio allotment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:00 IST

Day after SC verdict on disqualified K'taka MLAs, ex-BJP...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Former BJP MLA Raju Kage on Thursday joined the Congress in the presence of party leaders Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao, a day after the Supreme Court upheld the disqualification of 17 rebel Karnataka legislators.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:52 IST

Harivansh, Nityanand Rai condole demise of Vashishtha Narayan Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh and said that his demise was a big loss for Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:50 IST

WB Guv denied helicopter to attend college programme in Murshidabad

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government has not responded to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's request for a helicopter to visit Farakka, Murshidabad, on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:47 IST

Rafale issue 'exercise of vilification' and doubting Defence...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The government said that the controversy on the Rafale fighter jet deal was an "exercise of vilification and casting doubts on the Defence acquisition process", which was put to an end by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:27 IST

NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena prepare draft CMP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, who are having talks to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, have prepared a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) which will now be sent to senior leaderships of three parties.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:27 IST

'Mo School': CM urges Odisha alumni to create healthy education...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged the alumni from Odisha to join "Mo School" movement to create a healthy education eco-system in education, which can help to achieve transformational goals of Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:19 IST

Welcome SC's decision to refer Sabarimala issue to a larger...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to refer a batch of petitions in the Sabarimala case to a larger constitutional bench.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:10 IST

BJP, AJSU heading for a split ahead of Jharkhand polls

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The alliance between the ruling BJP and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) in Jharkhand appears heading for a split over seat-sharing with the BJP saying that it has left nine seats for its ally who has to decide how it wants to move ahead.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:07 IST

SC order on Rafale review pleas not a bar for CBI to take action...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court order doesn't bar the CBI from taking action on allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Justice KM Joseph wrote in his ruling on review petitions seeking a probe in the case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:59 IST

SC verdict on Rafale shows truth can be troubled but not defeated: Nadda

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): BJP working President JP Nadda on Thursday said that his party welcomes the Supreme Court verdict dismissing the review petitions filed in the Rafale deal and for stating that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had used it to drag the apex court into politics.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:34 IST

Andhra: Temple demolished as part of road-widening exercise, BJP...

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Kanakadurga Malleswara Swamy temple in the Kolli Sarada market area here was demolished as part of a road-widening plan after another temple at an alternate piece of land was constructed, said city planner of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on

Read More
iocl