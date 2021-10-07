Lt Gen AK Suri flies test sortie in Light Utility Helicopter, trial successfully completed

Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Army Aviation Corps Director General Lieutenant (Lt) General AK Suri flew a test sortie in a Light Utility Helicopter and trials for the same have been successfully completed, said Northern Command of Indian Army on Thursday.



This came during his visit to Leh and forward areas.

"Lt Gen AK Suri, DG and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation, visited Aviation Squadrons in Leh and forward areas. He flew a test sortie in the Light Utility Helicopter and trials for the same have been successfully completed," tweeted Northern Command, Indian Army.

Last month, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) indigenously-developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) completed the hot and high-altitude trials in Ladakh. (ANI)

