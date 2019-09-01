Lt. Gen Alok Kler cycles from Delhi to Jaipur to spread fitness awareness

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): At a time when Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is pushing for improving fitness level in the force, newly appointed South Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Alok Kler cycled from Delhi to Jaipur to spread awareness regarding the same.

"South-Western Army Commander Lt. Gen Alok Kler along with other Army personnel rode a bicycle from Delhi to Jaipur to spread awareness regarding fitness," Army officials said here.

The officer started from Delhi late Saturday evening and reached Jaipur Sunday morning around 8 am.

The officer covered the distance of over 270 kilometres to assume his new appointment in Jaipur.

Kler, is one of the fittest Lt Gens in the force and he has also carried out a para jump recently at an age of around 58 years. (ANI)

