Lt Gen Anil Chauhan takes charge as Eastern Army Commander

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Lt Gen Anil Chauhan on Sunday assumed charge as Eastern Army Commander.

He succeeds Lt Gen MM Naravane who took over as Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) today.

"#LtGenAnilChauhan, assumed the charge of Army Commander #EasternCommand, on 01 September 2019 with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at #VijaySmarak, the Eastern Command War Memorial wherein he paid tribute to the fallen soldiers," Eastern Command said in a tweet.

The General Officer was given a traditional Guard of Honour at Fort William, Kolkata on his assumption as Army Commander, Eastern Command.

Prior to assuming charge as Eastern Army Commander, he was Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO).

He is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

Lieutenant General Chauhan was commissioned into the 11th Gorkha Rifles in 1981. He has served as the United Nations military observer in Angola and also in various capacities at Army headquarters.

He has held several command, staff and instructional appointments during his career and has experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast India. (ANI)

