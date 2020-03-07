Lt Gen CP Mohanty visits Dakshin Bharat area

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command on Friday concluded his two-day visit to Dakshin Bharat area, where he discussed issues relating to the welfare of veer naris (military widows) and veterans of the region.

The Southern Army Commander commenced his visit with a courtesy call on Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit where he discussed topics of mutual interest.

During the visit, the Southern Army Commander inaugurated a state of the Art Military Dental Centre built at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore.

"The Centre extends services to thousands of uniformed personnel of the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Coast Guard including their Veterans/ dependents," an official release read.

The Army Commander appreciated the efforts of Dakshin Bharat Area in aid to civil authority in the recent floods. He emphasized on operational preparedness with realistic training to achieve a high level of military professionalism in the command theatre.

Army Commander also highlighted the constantly changing dynamics of modern warfare and emphasised that the forces should be prepared at all times to deal with all contemporary security challenges arising in recent times. (ANI)