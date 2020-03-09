Lt Gen Dhillon appointed Defence Intel Agency chief

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Former 15 Corps Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, has been appointed as the Director-General, Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Intelligence) under the Chief of Defence Staff.

He will replace Lt Gen AS Bedi who assumed the appointment in February 2018.

As 15 Corps Commander in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Gen Dhillon had a successful tenure in which he handled the situation after the abrogation of Article 370 and Pulwama terror attack last year.

As DG, DIA, he would be responsible for handling the intelligence inputs from all the three services along with various other agencies.

The government had in December last year created the Department of Military Affairs which looks after the tri-services issues and enhance coordination.

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) was created as part of recommendations of the Kargil review committee report under K Subrahmanyam.

The DIA is a tri-services organisation. (ANI)

