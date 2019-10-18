Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding 'Fire & Fury Corps' visited forward locations in Eastern Ladakh today.
Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding 'Fire & Fury Corps' visited forward locations in Eastern Ladakh today.

Lt Gen Harinder Singh visits Eastern Ladakh, reviews operational preparedness

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:39 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Lt Gen Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 'Fire & Fury Corps' visited forward locations in Eastern Ladakh today and reviewed the operational preparedness.
Lt Gen Singh was accompanied by General Officer Commanding of Trishul Division who also briefed him about the various infrastructure development activities being carried out in the region.
"Interacting with troops deployed in the Sector during his visit to the forward locations, Lt Gen Harinder Singh appreciated the tenacity and dedication displayed by all ranks, despite the extreme challenges of terrain and weather," an official statement said.
"He complimented them for their high morale and urged them to continue to discharge their duties with the same zeal, in the best traditions of the Indian Army," it added.
Lt Gen Singh has recently taken over as the GOC of 14 Corps.
He has had a distinguished career in the Indian Army, tenanting a number of important command and staff appointments.
He was commissioned into the Maratha Light Infantry, where he served western and northern borders, command of a 'Rashtriya Rifles Battalion' in North Kashmir, an Infantry Brigade Group in 'United Nations Peace Keeping Mission' in Congo and an Infantry Division in North Kashmir. (ANI)

