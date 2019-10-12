Lt Gen Harsha assumes charge as GOC of elite 'White Knight Corps'

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Lieutenant General Harsha Gupta assumed the charge of General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the elite 'White Knight Corps' from Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh Sangha here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Sangha encouraged all ranks to continue to strive for excellence and be always ready to thwart nefarious designs of the inimical forces.

Lt Gen Sangha has moved to Delhi as the Director General of Military Operations. (ANI)

