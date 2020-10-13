Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar takes command of Jammu-based 16 Corps

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 13 (ANI): Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday took over as the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Army's 16 Corps, also known as the White Knight Corps.



Lt Gen Kumar took over from Lt Gen Harsha Gupta, according to an official release.

The release said that Lt Gen Harsha Gupta, on relinquishing the command of the White Knight Corps, laid a wreath for the brave soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the Nation at Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal at Nagrota Military Station and called upon all ranks to continue on the path to strive for excellence.

In his remarks on assuming command of the White Knight Corps, Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar exhorted all ranks to continue working with utmost zeal and enthusiasm and always remain combat-ready to thwart the nefarious designs of adversaries and inimical forces while being in complete synergy with civil administration and para-military forces. (ANI)

