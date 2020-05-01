Lt Gen Manoj Pande appointed next chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command, Raj Shukla to head ARTRAC

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Lt Gen Manoj Pande has been appointed as the next chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command at Port Blair.

This is the only tri-services operational command and focuses mainly on amphibious warfare. Lt Gen Pande is currently posted at the Army Headquarters.

For long, India has been developing its military capabilities in the Andaman Islands in a big way. The strategic archipelago is very close to the mouth of the Malacca Straits.

Besides this, Lt Gen Raj Shukla has been appointed as the new Army Training Command (ARTRAC) Chief at Shimla. He is presently posted at the Army Headquarters and would be in-charge of looking after training aspects of the force.

The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) came into being on October 1, 1991, at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh. It subsequently shifted to Shimla on March 31, 1993. (ANI)

