Lt Gen Narawane designated as next Vice Chief of Army

New Delhi (India), Jul 22 (ANI): The Indian Army is all set to see a major change in its top brass as the government has cleared the appointments to the post of Vice Chief of Army Staff and top Army Commanders.

"Eastern Army Commander Lt General MM Narawane will take over as the Vice Chief of Army Staff to replace incumbent Lt Gen Devraj Anbu who is due to retire on August 31," Army officials said here.

Narawane and Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh would be the two top officers in the contention for the Chief of Army Staff in December end when the incumbent General Bipin Rawat is due to superannuate after his three years tenure.

In the all-important Western Command in-charge for Pakistan from Jammu to Bhatinda in Punjab, Lt General RP Singh will take over as the Western Army Commander as a replacement for Lt Gen Surinder Singh who is due to relinquish his office on July 31.

Lt General Singh is presently the Commander of the 21 Strike Corps in Bhopal.

The South Western Army Command will be taken over by Lt Gen A S Kler while the present Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen I S Ghumman would replace Lt Gen Abhay Krishna there in Lucknow. (ANI)

