Lt Gen PGK Menon appointed as new Military Secretary in Army headquarters

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Former Fire and Fury Corps commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon has been appointed as the new Military Secretary in the Army Headquarters.

The Military Secretary's branch in Army Headquarters is responsible for promotions and postings of the entire officer cadre of the Indian Army. The Military Secretary is also one of the Principal Staff Officers of the Chief of Army Staff.

There are more than 40,000 officers in the Indian Army.



Lt Gen Menon was commissioned in the 17th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment and is also the colonel commandant of the Sikh Regiment.

In 2008, he was the Colonel GS (General Staff) in the 3 Division of the Army that looks after the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and is currently embroiled in the standoff with China.

As a major general, the officer commanded the 71 Division in Eastern Tawang in the Eastern Command.

Under his tenure of around 14 months, India and China agreed to disengage from multiple friction points in the eastern Ladakh sector. (ANI)

