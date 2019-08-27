Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command interacting with kids in North Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)
Lt Gen Ranbir Singh interacts with people in North Kashmir to promote sense of security

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:40 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): With an aim to promote a sense of security and wellbeing among people in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command on Tuesday reached out to a cross-section of people in North Kashmir.
In a series of interactions the Army Commander accompanied by Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander met a cross-section of people at Vilgam in Kupawara district and Rampur and Boniyarin Baramulla district.
A large number of villagers came from far and wide for the interactions at all these places.
The Army Commander appraised the villagers about the present situation and the various security measures put in place for the safety and security of people and initiatives being taken by the government as also by Army to improve the situation. He also answered the queries raised by the people.
"Members of civil administration, school teachers and children also participated in the healthy discussions that ensued," the official statement said.

Army Commander advised the people to maintain peace and not believe in rumours and propaganda being spread by the enemies of the nation.
He emphasised the need to continue with such interaction with the people, especially the youth at various levels to solve their problems as also to sensitize them about the nefarious designs of adversaries to disturb the peace of the Valley.
The goodwill gesture on the part of the Army Commander's to dispel the apprehensions of people was appreciated by all the attendees. They assured the Army Commander to extend their full cooperation in maintaining peace and harmony in the region.
Security was heightened in the region following the prohibitory orders issued after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5. (ANI)

iocl