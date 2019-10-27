Lt Gen Ranbir Singh pays tribute to soldiers on Infantry Day in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh paid tribute to soldiers on Infantry Day in Udhampur on Sunday.

On October 24, the Singh was on-board an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv that crash-landed in Poonch sector.

He later underwent medical tests in Udhampur military hospital.

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir Valley.

The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment. (ANI)

