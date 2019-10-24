Lt Gen Ranbir Singh undergoes medical tests after surviving crash-landing, doing fine

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, who survived a chopper crash-landing, underwent medical tests at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and is doing fine.

According to sources in the Army, Singh underwent all required medical tests in a military hospital in Udhampur and is doing fine.

Singh, who was the face of the 2016 surgical strikes, was on-board Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv when it made an emergency landing in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, earlier today.

"A helicopter with Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on-board has executed a forced landing on account of technical snag in general area of Poonch. All crew and passengers are safe," the Army's Northern Command had said in a statement.

The Northern Army Commander was returning from a forward location in the 16 Corps area of operations near the Line of Control (LoC) when the incident took place.

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had earlier also been involved in a chopper-related incident a few years ago, Army sources said.

Sources in the Army said one Lt Col Nambiar with his co-pilot, a naval officer on deputation to the Army, was flying the ALH Dhruv.

One of the pilots had suffered some injuries in the incident.



The Army operates a large fleet of the indigenous ALH Dhruv choppers and the incident has raised a question mark on it. (ANI)

