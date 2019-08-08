Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visits Bhimber Gali, Kupwara and Baramulla sectors

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command, accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh visited forward posts in Bhimber Gali sector and hinterland posts in Chandarkot sector to review operational preparedness and prevalent situation in view of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Singh visited Formation headquarters in Kupwara and Baramulla sectors.

"During the visit to the forward posts in Bhimber Gali Sector, the Army Commander was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of the formations in dealing with the emerging security situation," said an official statement issued by the Defence Ministry.

"The Army Commander was also briefed on the measures being taken by the Formation to meet the challenges of increased ceasefire violations by Pakistan since August 5 and the swift and effective retaliatory measures being undertaken. He was also briefed on the actions taken to thwart the evil designs of the enemy through superior and aggressive domination of Line of Control being exercised by the troops and the defensive measures put in place," the note said.

"The Army Commander praised the synergy between the Army, J&K Police and the civil administration in maintaining peaceful law and order situation. The Army Commander also praised the AWAAM for showing restraint and faith in the government policies by maintaining a peaceful and conducive environment in the region," it added. (ANI)

