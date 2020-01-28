Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visits J-K police headquarters

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, on Tuesday visited Jammu Kashmir Police Headquarters here and interacted with senior officers of the police department and lauded their role in curbing militancy and maintenance of law and order in the state.

Singh appreciated Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh and his team for "outstanding work" being done for the peace and welfare of people.

According to an official release, he said that the performance graph and trajectory of Jammu and Kashmir Police has been "going upwards and reached new heights".

Lt Gen Singh said Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have always remained on the forefront in anti-militancy efforts and there exists a "great synergy and coordination" with Army and central armed police forces.

"The counter-insurgency grid is moving like a well-oiled machine. J-K Police has a huge role in the maintenance of peace and eliminating terrorists from the Union Territory," he said.

In his remarks, JK police DGP Dilbag Singh said Lt Gen Singh was "a wonderful team leader and it was a privilege to work with him"

"It was great working relationship and synergy between the forces under his command that resulted in huge success for all of us," he said. (ANI)

