Lt. Gen (Retd) DB Shekatkar speaking to ANI on Thursday.
Lt. Gen (Retd) DB Shekatkar speaking to ANI on Thursday.

Lt. Gen (Retd) DB Shekatkar welcomes appointment of CDS

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Lt. Gen (Retd) DB Shekatkar on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement regarding the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and said that the move will result in better coordination between armed forces.
Shekatkar was the Chairman of the Committee of Experts (CoE) constituted by the Ministry of Defence to recommend measures to enhance combat capability and rebalance defence expenditure of the armed forces.
He had submitted the committee's report in December 2016 and had recommended the appointment of a CDS.
Speaking to ANI, soon after the announcement by the Prime Minister, Shekatkar said, "It is a very welcome step. There has been demand for this for the last 40 years. The Committee of Experts headed by me had also recommended this. Out of 188 recommendations, this is one of the most important one given to the present government."
Elaborating on the importance and need of CDS, he said, "The world is changing, therefore, challenges in front of the nation are changing. There is a number of countries they have CDS because they think it's high time for them. Even the US has a CDS. Unless there is a unity of thinking, vision, action and coordination we all will be doing things in our own way."
He also asserted that India's armed forces were among the largest needed a CDS for better coordination.
"As the world is shaping and challenges to the world are changing every other day, new developments are taking place. Therefore if one doesn't have unity and coordination of thinking, things may go wrong. The decision should have been taken 40 years but better late than never" said Shekatkar.
Speaking about his other recommendations he said that a number of things need to be reorganised and relooked at.
"Decision-making process has to be prompt. Delays increase the cost. We have recommended that there is scope to reduce the Army, Navy, Airforce by minimum 25,000 by the next three years. This strength can be reduced and money thus saved can be used for modernisation", he said.
Earlier, while addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the creation of a new post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for better coordination among Army, Navy and the Air Force.
"To further enhance coordination between our forces, I announce a big decision today, India will now have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS," Modi said in his Independence Day speech. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 16:20 IST

Nadda unfurls national flag at BJP headquarters, hails PM Modi's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday unfurled the national flag at the party headquarters here on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 16:13 IST

J-K: BJP President Ravinder Raina shows dance moves during 73rd...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): BJP President of Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina was seen dancing on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day in Jammu on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 16:10 IST

Haryana: Post office in Rohtak flooded with Gurmeet Ram Rahim's...

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The followers of self-styled Godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who is serving life imprisonment, has doubled the workload of the local post office staff as they are receiving rakhis and birthday cards from them in abundance addressed to the rape convict.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 16:09 IST

Asit Kumar Tripathy appointed Chief Secretary of Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): IAS officer Asit Kumar Tripathy was on Thursday appointed the Chief Secretary of Odisha after the place fell vacant following the appointment of Aditya Padhi as the State Election Commissioner.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 16:04 IST

With abrogation of Article 370, One Nation, One Constitution has...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): With the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the spirit of "One Nation, One Constitution" has become a reality, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday while slamming Congress and other opposition parties for making a hue and cry over the issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:54 IST

Technical glitch delays Blue Line metro service, ops resume

New Delhi (India), Aug 15 (ANI): Services were resumed on the Blue Line Metro after a brief technical snag had hit the line on Thursday afternoon leading to delay.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:46 IST

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti ties rakhi to Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti tied rakhi to Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:43 IST

During morning workout, Robert Vadra poses with flag sellers on I-Day

New Delhi [India] Aug 15 (ANI): Robert Vadra, who is known as a fitness enthusiast, during his morning cycle ride posed with the children selling flags on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:37 IST

Liquor ban benefitted society: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on I-Day

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday unfurled the national flag at the Gandhi Maidan in the city on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day of the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:27 IST

Ladakh locals rejoice as region celebrates first I-day since...

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Expressing delight over the announcement of making Ladakh into a separate Union Territory, locals of Leh had put a banner on the street outlining the significance of 73rd Independence Day for the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:26 IST

LS Speaker Om Birla hoists national flag on 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi [India], 15 August (ANI): On the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hoisted the national flag near the Mahatma Gandhi Statue at the Parliament House on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:20 IST

President Kovind pays tribute on National war memorial on I-Day

New Delhi [India] Aug 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute on National war memorial on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day here today.

Read More
iocl