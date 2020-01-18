Lt Gen SK Saini to take over as Vice Chief of Army Staff

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General SK Saini will take over as the new Vice Chief of Army Staff on January 25.

This is also the first order of a senior military appointment issued through the Department of Military Affairs headed by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

The post of Vice Chief of Army Staff fell vacant after Lieutenant General MM Naravane, then vice chief, was elevated as the Chief of Army Staff.

General Saini is an alumnus of Sainik School in Punjab's Kapurthala, National Defence Academy in Pune, and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.

He was commissioned into the Jat Regiment in June 1981.

He has also served on international deputations including as the Deputy Chief Military Personnel Officer in the Iraq-Kuwait UN Mission, Global Peace Operations Initiative's peacekeeping exercise in Mongolia, and a counter-terrorism exercise in Australia.

General Saini has been bestowed with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, the Yudh Seva Medal, the Vishisht Seva Medal, the Chief of Army Staff Commendation and the Army Commander Commendation for his service. (ANI)

