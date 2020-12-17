Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar visits Chinar Corps to enhance Army's coordination in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 17 (ANI): Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, General Officer Commanding of the 16 Corps, on Thursday visited Chinar Corps here in Srinagar and interacted with Lt Gen BS Raju.

They both discussed ways to coordinate the Army's efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.



"Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, GOC @Whiteknight_IA visited Chinar Corps and interacted with Lt Gen BS Raju, #ChinarCorpsCdr to coordinate Indian Army efforts in Jammu and Srinagar," Indian Army's Chinar Corps tweeted.

Both Lt Gen Kumar and Lt Gen Raju are alumni of Sainik School Bijapur.

"Proud Moment for Sainik School Bijapur since both the coveted Corps in #JammuKashmir are currently commanded by their alumni," Chinar Corps said in another tweet. (ANI)

